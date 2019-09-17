Lions claim Giants RB Perkins, release Anderson

The Detroit Lions cut veteran running back C.J. Anderson on Tuesday after being awarded Paul Perkins on waivers, essentially making a swap of veteran rushers to help back up starter Kerryon Johnson.

Anderson served as the primary backup to Johnson in the season opener against Arizona and then saw his workload cut in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers in favor of rookie Ty Johnson. On Sunday, Anderson rushed five times for 8 yards, gaining a paltry 1.6 yards per carry.

In his two games with Detroit, he rushed 16 times for 43 yards. Equal to his on-field work, he became a mentor for Kerryon Johnson, working with him daily during training camp to help improve his game.

Detroit had signed Anderson in the offseason to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, which will actually be less than that for the Lions because $200,000 of that came in $12,500 roster bonuses for every game he was on the 46-man roster. Anderson earned only two of those bonuses.

With Anderson no longer with the club, the team could turn to Ty Johnson to be the change-of-pace back with Kerryon Johnson. In his first real work Sunday, he gained 30 yards on five carries after rushing only once in the opener against Arizona. Expect J.D. McKissic, who has played on passing downs, to continue in his role.

There will also be room for Perkins, who was claimed by the Lions after being waived by the New York Giants, where he spent the past three seasons. He has 153 rushes for 546 yards in his career along with 23 receptions for 208 yards. Detroit has made a lot of moves for former Giants during coach Matt Patricia's tenure -- mostly on defense -- signing linebacker Devon Kennard in free agency, claiming defensive end Romeo Okwara off waivers last season and trading for defensive tackle Damon Harrison.

It was the second roster move of the day for Detroit, which flipped backup quarterbacks earlier in the day, signing Jeff Driskel and releasing Josh Johnson.