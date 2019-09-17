Jets' Darnold feeling better; goal is Week 5 return

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said Tuesday he's feeling a lot better, and the goal is for him to be back from his bout with mononucleosis for Week 5 against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Darnold, speaking on ESPN New York's The Michael Kay Show, said he can't do anything but rest while he waits.

Darnold told Kay that he did not feel 100 percent for the season-opening loss to the Bills and had trouble sleeping the night before because he was having cold sweats. He said he wasn't sure how he got mono.

Asked for his reaction when backup quarterback Trevor Siemian went down with an injury Monday night against the Browns, Darnold, who was watching the game with his parents, said he went into another room, screamed into a pillow and then punched the pillow.

Darnold said he isn't giving up hope for the season, saying, "I know we've got our work cut out for us, but if we can go on a little run anything is possible."

The Jets (0-2) play the Patriots this week and Luke Falk will start, coach Adam Gase said. Falk will be the starter until Darnold returns.