Sources: Chargers sign veteran TE Kendricks

With tight end Hunter Henry out because of a knee injury, the Los Angeles Chargers have signed veteran TE Lance Kendricks, sources told ESPN's Field Yates.

Henry suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee during the season opener against the Colts. No timeframe has been given for his return, but Henry has not been put on injured reserve.

Kendricks, 31, was signed by the Patriots before the 2019 season, but he was suspended for the first game of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was then released after being reinstated.

Kendricks spent 2017 and 2018 with the Packers, after six seasons with the Rams. In eight seasons, he has 2,505 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

In July, Kendricks was sentenced to six months of probation following a 2017 incident in which he was cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession at a traffic stop. He pleaded no contest, and the charge will be dropped if he completes eight hours of community service. His one-game suspension this season was a result of the 2017 incident.