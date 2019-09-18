Fan gets Odell Beckham Jr. autograph tattooed after Monday Night Football

Monday night was memorable for Odell Beckham Jr. as the Cleveland Browns' star made his glorious return to MetLife Stadium for the first time since being sent to Cleveland "to die." (His words.)

OBJ balled out with a career-long touchdown and a catch reminiscent of his legendary one-handed grab vs. the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, making fantasy owners, er, Browns' fans everywhere exceedingly happy.

One fan in attendance was particularly hyped after the game as OBJ obliged his request for an arm autograph:

While it was undoubtedly a kind gesture by the wide receiver, this particular autograph positioning posed a problem in that it didn't stand a chance of surviving if its owner has any propensity for maintaining personal hygiene -- we're going to give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he does.

The only natural solution? Get it tatted:

Yeah, the problem has most definitely been solved. Here's looking at you, OBJ and OBJ-tatted fan. A win all around.