          Chiefs LT Fisher to miss games with core injury

          2:43 PM ET
          Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            Joined ESPN in 2013
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs won't have starting left tackle Eric Fisher for at least a few games because of a core muscle injury suffered in practice last week.

          Fisher is scheduled for surgery on Thursday in Philadelphia to have the injury repaired.

          Cam Erving will replace Fisher in Sunday's game against the Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

          The Chiefs said Fisher had a groin injury after he injured himself in practice on Friday. He was listed as questionable on the injury report for last week's game against the Raiders.

          Fisher started but played just four snaps before being pulled in favor of Erving.

          "I thought Cam did a good job," coach Andy Reid said. "He had a solid game. He started off a little shaky at the beginning, but after that he finished up real well."

