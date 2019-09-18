Beckham Jr. turns watch buzz into partnership

Odell Beckham Jr. finishes with six catches for 161 yards and a touchdown as the Browns beat the Jets 23-3 for their first win of the season. (1:05)

BEREA, Ohio -- OBJ is still on time.

One week after making waves wearing a $189,500 Richard Mille watch during an actual game, Odell Beckham Jr. and Swedish watchmaker Daniel Wellington announced a partnership Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns star wore a different expensive-looking watch during pregame Monday Night, but took it off before kickoff. Unlike the first watch he wore in the opener, Richard Mille spokesperson Laura Hughes said the company was unsure if the watch was theirs.

OBJ's watches have created a buzz on social media, but Beckham was coy about whether all of it was orchestrated going into the announcement with Daniel Wellington. Curiously, the video Daniel Wellington posted Wednesday on Twitter showed Beckham with blond hair, which he hasn't had since before training camp.

"There's always a method to the madness," Beckham said, smiling. "The partnership with Daniel Wellington, I'm very happy to do that.

"But again, I'm just off of the watch topic. I'm going to leave it alone from now on. I'm strictly on football. Now you know, Daniel Wellington. That's just the bottom line. I'm off it. I'm not talking about watches anymore. I'm done."