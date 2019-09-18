Marrone: Ramsey will play Thursday vs. Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has asked the team to trade him, will play on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday.

Marrone also said he spoke with Ramsey on Tuesday and there is no lingering issues regarding the sideline shouting match in last Sunday's game, but he didn't have anything to say on Wednesday about Ramsey's trade request.

"I stay out of that," Marrone said. "I stay out of contracts, stay out of that stuff, and my focus is on the guys that are playing and he's playing and he's on the team. I don't get involved in that."

Ramsey's agent informed the team after last Sunday's 13-12 loss to Houston that he wanted a trade. Ramsey is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and the team exercised the fifth-year option for 2020. League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen the Jaguars are seeking at least a first-round pick but would like more than that.

Ramsey said Tuesday that he doesn't have anything negative to say about anyone in the Jaguars building, and Marrone said Wednesday the two have a good relationship.

"Jalen and I have always had a good, open relationship where we've always been able to talk," Marrone said. "We sat down yesterday and we talked about what's gone on as far as he and I. It's like anything else in this profession: It's behind us now. His focus is on playing and doing the best job for his teammates and my job is to do the best for the team."