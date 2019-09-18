Source: Ramsey expects trade in next 10 days

Doug Marrone met with Jalen Ramsey and says the All-Pro CB will play vs. the Titans. (0:30)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has asked the team to trade him, will play on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday.

A source told ESPN's Josina Anderson that Ramsey is fine with playing Thursday night, but he doesn't anticipate being a member of the Jaguars by next Sunday.

The source told Anderson said that teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have made substantive inquiries, and almost every team has at least placed a call.

Ramsey's agent informed the Jaguars after Sunday's 13-12 loss to Houston that the star cornerback wanted a trade. Ramsey is in the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the team exercised the fifth-year option for 2020. League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen the Jaguars are seeking at least a first-round pick but would like more than that.

A source also told Schefter that, at the beginning of this week, an NFL team reached out to the league office and asked if Ramsey would be allowed to play for another team in Week 3 after playing for the Jaguars on Thursday night. NFL rules stipulate that a player can participate in one game during each league week.

Marrone said he spoke with Ramsey on Tuesday and that there are no lingering issues regarding their sideline shouting match in Sunday's game. Marrone didn't have anything to say on Wednesday about Ramsey's trade request.

"I stay out of that," Marrone said. "I stay out of contracts, stay out of that stuff, and my focus is on the guys that are playing, and he's playing and he's on the team. I don't get involved in that."

Ramsey said Tuesday that he doesn't have anything negative to say about anyone in the Jaguars building, and Marrone said Wednesday the two have a good relationship.

"Jalen and I have always had a good, open relationship where we've always been able to talk," Marrone said. "We sat down yesterday and we talked about what's gone on as far as he and I. It's like anything else in this profession: It's behind us now. His focus is on playing and doing the best job for his teammates and my job is to do the best for the team."