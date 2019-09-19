Jets' Adams calls NFL 'a damn joke' for fining him

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, fined $21,506 for a roughing the passer penalty on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, blasted the NFL Wednesday night on social media.

He posted a video clip of the play, saying: "This league is a damn joke! ... I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bulls--! I don't give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. I'm gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field."

It was a chippy game between the Jets and Browns, who won the Monday night game, 23-3. Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett was penalized for roughing Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian, who tore ankle ligaments on the play. He will have season-ending surgery. It's not known if Garrett was fined.

Adams is known as a hard hitting player, but he hasn't been heavily penalized or heavily fined in his career.

He had only one previous fine -- $9,115 for taunting in 2017, according to Spotrac. In 2018, he was penalized only twice for 12 yards.