Jets' Adams appealing fine, says refs apologized

Jets safety Jamal Adams addresses his social media rant and why he was so upset after the NFL fined him $21K for his hit on Browns QB Baker Mayfield. (0:54)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said Thursday he is appealing his fine from the NFL for roughing the passer against the Cleveland Browns and said officials apologized after the game for calling the penalty.

Adams ranted on Twitter late Wednesday night, calling the NFL "a damn joke" for fining him $21,056 for his hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first quarter of New York's 23-3 loss Monday night.

On Thursday, Adams didn't back down from those comments. He says the call bothered him because he believed it to be legal, and adds that next time he might just tag a player on the hip and say, "He's it." Adams also suggested the NFL put quarterbacks in red no-contact jerseys.

He added that the officials went to the Jets' coaching staff and said they made the incorrect call on that penalty.