Source: Dolphins make switch to Rosen at QB

The Miami Dolphins are making the switch to Josh Rosen at quarterback, a source told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Rosen will make his starting debut on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had started the team's first two games.

Rosen, who was selected 10th overall by the Cardinals last year, was acquired by the Dolphins in the offseason after Arizona selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

Fitzpatrick has completed just 50 percent of his pass attempts in his two starts, throwing for 274 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. He threw two pick-sixes against the New England Patriots last Sunday in a 43-0 loss. Miami has been outscored 102-10 in its two losses this season.

Rosen has come into both games in relief, completing just 38.1 percent of his pass attempts (8-of-21) for 102 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.