AB deflects question about 2019 playing status

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In a limited media availability on Thursday, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown deflected a question on whether he's heard from the NFL about being able to play throughout the 2019 season.

"I appreciate that question. I'm just here to focus on ball," Brown said in an interview that lasted just one minute. "I look forward to getting out there in the home stadium and being with the team."

Brown and the Patriots host the New York Jets on Sunday.

"I'm super grateful to be here, to play for Bill Belichick, Tom Brady. I got a lot of the offense to learn, and catch up. But I'm excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys," Brown said, when asked if he is in good standing with the NFL.

This marked the first time Brown has addressed reporters since joining the Patriots on Sept. 9.

Brown called working with Brady a "tremendous honor," saying he is a "great guy to be around" who inspires teammates.

Brown was not directly asked a question about his reaction to the civil lawsuit brought against him by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, which includes allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Asked what the process has been to get used to everything in New England, Brown said: "It's football. I'm grateful to play football. Every time you walk in the doors here, you do your best for the team. So every time I walk in here, I just want to make sure I'm preparing and giving these guys my best."

A team official, who had indicated it would be a short interview at the outset, ended the session after four questions.