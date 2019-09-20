Ramsey: Jags' disrespect led to trade request

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jalen Ramsey's dissatisfaction with the Jacksonville Jaguars' front office over the past several seasons is what led him to request a trade after last Sunday's game at Houston.

In the latest episode of Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast, Ramsey said an upsetting conversation he had with Jaguars management (he did not specify with whom) after Sunday's loss to the Texans was the final push that led him to decide he wanted to leave the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2016. He did not single out head coach Doug Marrone after their disagreement on the sideline in Houston.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out, and I told him, I said, 'It's time; my time is up here in Jacksonville. I want to ask for a trade,'" Ramsey said. "I was truly at peace. I wasn't in a mindset of making a decision while I was angry; I was completely calm. I still stand by my decision to ask for a trade."

Ramsey played in Thursday night's 20-7 home win over Tennessee, and a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson earlier on Thursday that Ramsey expected to be traded before the Jaguars' next game, Sept. 29 at Denver. Anderson also reported that Kansas City, Baltimore, Minnesota, Oakland, Philadelphia and Seattle have made substantive inquiries, and almost every team has at least placed a call.

Ramsey also wants a new contract. He said in the offseason that the Jaguars weren't going to get a hometown discount after they told him they were not going to work on a contract extension for him this season. Ramsey, who showed up to training camp in a Brinks truck, is in the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the team has picked up his fifth-year option for 2020.

"Requesting the trade was something that's been building over a little bit of time," Ramsey said on the podcast. "It has nothing to do with my teammates here -- I love my teammates here. It has nothing to do with the city -- I love the city here. Still doing my charity work here, still out with the fans, signing autographs, taking pictures, whatever. I love the city here, I love my teammates, but it's more so with the front office and the organization."

Ramsey told reporters after Thursday night's game that he didn't want to talk about the trade request or what he said on the podcast.

Ramsey seemed to treat the win over Tennessee as his last game with the Jaguars. He hugged several players -- notably cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and D.J. Hayden -- on the field after the game, and while he didn't completely clean out his locker, he did leave the locker room with numerous boxes of shoes.

When asked if he was looking forward to playing in Denver next week, Ramsey responded with: "Today was a fun game. We got a good win today. That's what we're focusing on. We're going to enjoy this win."

Defensive end Calais Campbell said he didn't go into the game thinking it might be the last time he played with Ramsey.

"In this game, things happen," Campbell said. "Knock on wood, I don't want to see anybody get hurt, but injuries happen. You have to just continue to play ball. If something happens on the trade department, it's something we have to deal with. It's another thing we have to focus through and cancel out the noise and keep playing ball. At the end of the day, that's out of our control. All we can do is show up and play ball.

"... We're a better team with him on the field, but at the end of the day, whatever happens, happens. "

Ramsey has a bit of a history of being publicly critical of the organization. He and fellow defensive backs Tashaun Gipson and Davon House were unhappy with the way they were used during the 2016 season. Ramsey, who was a rookie that year, and Gipson complained of being limited by the scheme, and Ramsey also advocated a clean sweep of the defensive coaching staff.

Ramsey also was critical of the team's defensive calls in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game against New England after the 2017 season.

In addition, Ramsey ripped numerous NFL quarterbacks in a piece that ran in GQ Magazine in August 2018. That piece ran after Ramsey was suspended for a week after he went on a profane rant against members of the media who were filming a post-practice altercation between Dante Fowler Jr. and Yannick Ngakoue during training camp. Ramsey also sent a tweet threatening war with the media.

The latest incident was his sideline outburst Sunday with Marrone that was caught by CBS cameras during a 13-12 loss at Houston. Ramsey yelled at Marrone on the field because he was upset that Marrone did not challenge a completion to Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Ramsey continued to yell at Marrone as he walked by on the sideline, and moments later, players and coaches had to get between Ramsey and Marrone near the bench.

Marrone said earlier this week that he spoke with Ramsey about the incident and they have moved past it. Ramsey said the same thing on the podcast.