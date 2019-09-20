Bucs LB White (knee) out for Giants game

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without starting inside linebacker Devin White against the New York Giants, coach Bruce Arians announced Friday.

White suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee on Thursday night last week while tackling Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey on the first defensive series.

White had not practiced all week and was seen leaving the field Friday with a large metal brace on his knee. Arians initially thought he would miss some time but held out hope that he might play, saying he was "day-to-day."

The Bucs' fifth overall draft pick this year, White plays a key role in Todd Bowles' defense, wearing the green helmet sticker to communicate with the coaching staff and make the calls on defense. He also is largely responsible for stopping the run and blitzing.

Kevin Minter, who stepped in last week and earned a game ball from Arians for his eight total tackles, will start in his place.

"He's a pro," Arians said of Minter, who helped the Bucs limit McCaffrey to a career-low 2.9 yards per touch. "You can count on him -- he's a great special-teams player, but he's a heck of a linebacker too."

The Bucs will also be without reserves Jamel Dean (ankle), Devante Bond (hamstring) and Blaine Gabbert (shoulder).