Browns lose Njoku to IR; DBs uncertain vs. Rams

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns placed tight end David Njoku on injured reserve with a wrist injury, the team announced Friday.

Njoku, who was injured in the first quarter of Monday's game and also suffered a concussion, could require surgery for the wrist, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The news comes as the team's entire starting secondary missed Friday's practice with injuries heading into Sunday night's game against quarterback Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams.

Both of Cleveland's starting cornerbacks, Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, are questionable after suffering hamstring injuries this week. Safety Morgan Burnett (quad) also didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable. The Browns have already ruled out safety Damarious Randall for Sunday due to a concussion.

In response, the Browns signed cornerback Robert Jackson to the active roster off their practice squad and claimed safety Juston Burris via waivers from the Raiders.

"The guys that are there [against the Rams], I expect us to show up and play well, compete every snap," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "The expectations haven't changed. I just need 11 on each side of the ball to show up and play."

The Browns were already without linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest), who could be out for an extended time. Kitchens said Kirksey is getting opinions on whether he will need surgery.

Other starters listed as questionable for Sunday include right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee).