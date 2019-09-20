Rams without TE Higbee; Donald questionable

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams on Friday officially ruled out tight end Tyler Higbee and listed defensive tackle Aaron Donald and right guard Austin Blythe as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Higbee suffered a lung contusion on Sunday in a win over the New Orleans Saints. The fourth-year pro, who has six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, did not practice throughout the week.

Third-year tight end Gerald Everett will start in Higbee's absence. Johnny Mundt, who is typically inactive on game day, will be the backup.

Donald has been dealing with a back strain suffered in the second quarter against the Saints, but the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year said Friday that he was "100 percent" and would play against the Browns.

"I feel good," Donald said.

When asked how he suffered the strain, Donald responded: "I'm just so fast, I was moving so fast and I strained it. That's what happened, honestly."

Donald was limited in practice throughout the week and was listed as questionable for Sunday's road game out of caution, Rams coach Sean McVay said.

"Unless something really unforeseen happens, this guy is going on Sunday night," McVay said.

A Pittsburgh native, Donald is expecting several family members to make the two-hour drive to attend the game.

"I got to show up and show out," Donald said.

Blythe, a second-year starter, sprained his left ankle on Sunday.

"With these ankle injuries, it's one of those deals we're going to use all the time that we do have," McVay said. "See if we can get some of that swelling out and if he feels good enough, then we'll make a decision on that."

If Blythe is unable to play, the Rams will have three first-year starters on the interior of their line with Jamil Demby expected to start in Blythe's absence.