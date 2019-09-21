        <
          Browns' Garrett fined $42K for two Siemian hits

          5:04 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been fined a total of $42,112 by the NFL for a pair of hits on New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian.

          The Browns pass-rusher was penalized four times on Monday night, which included two calls for roughing the passer. The second resulted in a season-ending ankle injury to Siemian.

          "You do not want to put anybody out for the season," Garrett said earlier this week. "That is their job. That is something that you do not do unless you love it, and you do not want to take that away from anybody. I hope [Siemian] comes back faster and stronger than he ever has. I wish the best for him."

          Garrett was also fined $10,527 in Week 1 for hitting Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker in the face mask.

          Garrett leads the NFL with five sacks.

