Sources: Jags not interested in trading Ramsey

Despite Jalen Ramsey's request for a trade, the Jacksonville Jaguars are not interested in trading the Pro Bowl cornerback, or he would have been sent away by now, league sources told ESPN.

Ramsey still is adamant that he wants to be traded, and this stance sets up a potential showdown between the player and the team to see which side gets what it wants. In the coming days, once the Jaguars return to practice Monday, Ramsey could try to force the team's hand.

Practice will offer the first clue as to Ramsey's strategy. If he participates in practice, he will appear to be going along with the team's stance. But if because of his continued unhappiness, Ramsey finds a reason not to practice, that will be a sign that the showdown is on.

For now, both sides appear entrenched in their respective positions.

Leading Jacksonville's decision to hold on to Ramsey at this time is owner Shad Khan, who does not want to deal the two-time Pro Bowler, even if Ramsey is unhappy with that decision -- and he is.

Ramsey, 24, played in Thursday night's 20-7 home victory over the Tennessee Titans. He revealed in a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast that an upsetting conversation with team management after Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to the Texans was the final push for his decision to request a trade.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out, and I told him, I said, 'It's time; my time is up here in Jacksonville. I want to ask for a trade,'" Ramsey said.