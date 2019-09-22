        <
          Pats RB White missing game to be at child's birth

          New England Patriots running back James White will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

          White will miss the game with his wife expected to give birth.

          The sixth-year veteran has rushed seven times for 36 yards this season. His absence Sunday will give more opportunities to fellow running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead, though no Patriots player has rushed for 100 total yards through two games this season.

          White has rushed seven times for 36 yards and also has a receiving touchdown for the 2-0 Patriots.

