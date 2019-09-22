Sources: Pats' White skips game for child's birth

New England Patriots running back James White will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Jets, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

White will miss the game with his wife expected to give birth.

The sixth-year veteran has rushed seven times for 36 yards this season. His absence Sunday would give more opportunities to fellow running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead, though no Patriots player has rushed for 100 total yards through two games this season.

