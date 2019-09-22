NFL Week 3 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

Steve Young advises incoming QBs like Daniel Jones to not fixate on replacing the legends they're stepping in for and to just be themselves. (0:41)

Young to new QBs: Don't try to replace a legend (0:41)

Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season got started with Minshew Mania running wild on the Titans, resulting in a 20-7 win for the Jaguars.

But now we're on to Sunday and a full slate of 13 afternoon games. Before the action begins, get up to speed with Week 3 fantasy rankings and best bets. And be sure to stay updated with live scores and the full Week 3 schedule.

As the games get going, we'll have live highlights along with injury analysis from our NFL Nation reporters at every Week 3 game.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: KC -6.5 (52)

Ravens inactives: LB Otaro Alaka, DT Daylon Mack, QB Trace McSorley, OG Ben Powers, WR Jaleel Scott, CB Jimmy Smith, DB Brynden Trawick

Chiefs inactives: OG Nick Allegretti, OT Eric Fisher, WR Tyreek Hill, OT Martinas Rankin, DT Khalen Saunders, OT Greg Senat, RB Damien Williams

How many points for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens today?

A little rain won't stop the tailgating at Arrowhead:

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: IND -1 (47)

Falcons inactives: P Matt Bosher, OT Matt Gono, RB Brian Hill, DB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, DT Deadrin Senat, WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Colts inactives: OT Le'Raven Clark, TE Hale Hentges, OLB Darius Leonard, DE Jabaal Sheard, CB Marvell Tell, DE Jihad Ward, RB Jonathan Williams

Eric Ebron has a couple special people in mind on game day:

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: PHI -6 (46)

Lions inactives: OG Oday Aboushi, OG Beau Benzschawel, QB Jeff Driskel, WR Travis Fulgham. DE Da'Shawn Hand, CB Amani Oruwariye, RB Paul Perkins

Eagles inactives: RB Corey Clement, OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill, OG Nate Herbig, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery, DT Timmy Jernigan, DE Shareef Miller

The story behind the custom cleats Carson Wentz will be wearing today:

ESPN Staff Writer Carson Wentz's cleats honor 12 year old Landon Solberg, who passed away from cancer this week. Solberg took part in Wentz's AO1 Foundation programs. Wentz got to know him well, and was emotional speaking about him earlier this week. (Photo via @cj_wentz)

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: GB -7.5 (44)

Broncos inactives: CB Bryce Callahan, WR River Cracraft OT, Ja'Wuan James, FB Andy Janovich, LB A.J. Johnson, LB Joe Jones, NT Mike Purcell

Packers inactives: DT Montravius Adams, ILB Oren Burks, CB Ka'Dar Hollman, WR Jake Kumerow, OG Cole Madison, OG Adam Pankey, RB Dexter Williams

The Packers are wearing their throwbacks today, and with rain in the forecast we could have an old-school slobber-knocker:

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NE -22 (43.5)

Jets inactives: QB Sam Darnold, DE John Franklin-Myers, OLB Jordan Jenkins, ILB C.J. Mosley, WR Demaryius Thomas, DT Quinnen Williams, DE Jordan Willis

Patriots inactives: OB Caleb Benenoch, DE Shilique Calhoun, OT Korey Cunningham, FB James Develin, DB Nate Ebner, TE Matt LaCosse, RB James White

For the "Did You Know?" files, Mike Reiss confirms that former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is now a member of the Jets' coaching staff:

A great competitor in his time with the Steelers, Hines Ward is now embarking on a career in coaching with the Jets. pic.twitter.com/OJXgpFSOjk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 22, 2019

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: MIN -8 (43.5)

Raiders inactives: WR Trevor Davis, WR Ryan Grant, WR Dwayne Harris, OG Gabe Jackson, QB DeShone Kizer, DT Corey Liuget, OT David Sharpe

Vikings inactives: CB Mackensie Alexander, OLB Anthony Barr, DT Jalyn Holmes, C Brett Jones, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Armon Watts

Mike Hughes is officially back for the Vikings. Here's a look at his recovery:

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DAL -22.5 (47.5)

Dolphins inactives: DE Tank Carradine, RB Myles Gaskin, FS Reshad Jones, FS Doug Middleton, OT Isaiah Prince, OG Chris Reed, WR Albert Wilson

Cowboys inactives: WR Tavon Austin, DT Tyrone Crawford, WR Michael Gallup, OT Brandon Knight, DT Antwaun Woods, FS Xavier Woods

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BUF -6 (44)

Bengals inactives: QB Jake Dolegala, DT Ryan Glasgow, OT Cordy Glenn, WR A.J. Green, OG Michael Jordan, CB B.W. Webb, DE Kerry Wynn

Bills inactives: OT Ryan Bates, OG Ike Boettger, DB Jaquan Johnson, CB Taron Johnson, TE Tyler Kroft, OT Conor McDermott, RB Devin Singletary

Bills superfan Ezra Castro -- a.k.a. Pancho Billa -- passed away in May, and the team called special attention to his memory before Sunday's home opener:

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: TB -6 (48)

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: ARI -2.5 (43.5)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LAC -3 (48)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: SEA -5 (44.5)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: SF -6.5 (43)