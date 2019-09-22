Fins' Hurns suffers concussion in return to Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Miami Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.

The injury comes just eight months after Hurns suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle at AT&T Stadium playing for the Cowboys in their playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks in January.

Hurns suffered the concussion after taking an extremely hard hit from safety Jeff Heath over the middle trying to catch a Josh Rosen pass. It wasn't too far from the exact spot where Hurns suffered the ankle injury.

Allen Hurns' return to Dallas with the Miami Dolphins ended early because of a concussion. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Hurns was down for a minute or two before walking off the field with help from trainers. Heath along with a number of Dolphins and Cowboys players checked on Hurns before he eventually headed to the locker room.

Rosen was also checked for a concussion after hitting his head on the turf after a scramble. He missed six plays -- Ryan Fitzpatrick entered for him -- before being cleared to return and immediately re-entering the game.