Falcons safety Neal ruled out with Achilles injury

INDIANAPOLIS -- Atlanta Falcons starting free safety Keanu Neal was carted off the field near the end of the first half with a leg injury and ruled out for the remainder of the game with an Achilles injury.

Neal suffered the injury with 20 seconds left before halftime while in coverage in the end zone. He fell to the ground in pain and appeared to be in tears as the medical team brought out the cart for him. His teammates consoled him before he exited the field.

Falcons safety Keanu Neal was in obvious pain after suffering an injury to his Achilles on Sunday. Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The injury is significant not only because Neal is viewed as an enforcer playing the in-the-box safety, but also because Neal suffered a season-ending ACL tear last season.

Kemal Ishmael is the backup strong safety in head coach Dan Quinn's defense.

The Falcons also lost running back Ito Smith for the rest of Sunday's game with a concussion.