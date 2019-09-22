Colts' Hilton leaves game after TD with hurt quad

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton missed the second half of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a quad injury.

Hilton appeared to aggravate his quad injury after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass in the end zone closest to the Colts locker room in the final seconds of the first half. He immediately went to the locker room after the play. Hilton returned to the sideline without his helmet and gloves with about 11 minutes left in the third quarter.

The Colts' top receiver had been questionable for Sunday's game after being a limited participant in practice all week due to the quad injury. He left the game with eight receptions for 65 yards and the touchdown.

Losing Hilton meant the Colts were without their best offensive player and defensive player, as linebacker Darius Leonard missed Sunday's game with a concussion suffered against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 15.

Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis has also been ruled out after suffering an ankle injury.