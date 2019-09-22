        <
        >

          No Brees, no problem? Saints rookie lights spark with punt return TD

          1:27 PM ET
          • Mike TriplettESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Saints for eight years at New Orleans Times-Picayune
            • Previously covered LSU football, San Francisco 49ers
            • Iowa native and University of Iowa graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          SEATTLE -- The New Orleans Saints found a novel way to replace quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday. They scored their first touchdown before their offense even took the field.

          Undrafted rookie returner Deonte Harris returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead at Seattle after the Saints' defense forced a three-and-out to start the game.

          The dynamic 5-foot-6, 170-pounder, who holds the NCAA all-division record with 14 career return TDs at Division II Assumption College, also returned a punt for a TD in the preseason to secure his spot on the roster. On Sunday's TD, Harris knifed his way between two defenders to start the return -- then found a seam through the rest of the defense.

          When the Saints' offense eventually took the field on New Orleans' second series, Teddy Bridgewater got the start at QB, as expected.

