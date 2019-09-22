Giants' Barkley leaves vs. Bucs with ankle injury

TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley needed to be helped to the locker room with an ankle injury late in the second quarter Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and later was ruled out for the game.

Barkley was injured after his right ankle bent awkwardly while being tackled by Bucs safety Mike Edwards. Barkley limped to the sideline, where he was immediately attended to by trainers.

The All-Pro running back went to the locker room with the help of trainers. He couldn't put much pressure on the ankle. He was later seen on the sideline in the second half on crutches and wearing a boot on his injured foot.

It's a big blow for a Giants offense that had first-round pick Daniel Jones making his first career start. The Giants were already without two of their top receivers in Golden Tate (suspension) and Cody Latimer (concussion).

Barkley entered Sunday second in the NFL with 227 yards rushing. He was averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

The second-year back had eight carries for 10 yards and four catches on five targets for 27 yards before exiting Sunday's game with the injury.