Sources: Giants RB Barkley has high ankle sprain

TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley needed to be helped to the locker room after injuring his ankle late in the second quarter Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he didn't return to the Giants' 32-31 win.

Barkley has a high ankle sprain and he's scheduled to have an MRI on Monday, sources said.

Barkley was injured after his right ankle bent awkwardly while being tackled by Bucs safety Mike Edwards. Barkley limped to the sideline, where he was immediately attended to by trainers.

The All-Pro running back went to the locker room with the help of trainers. He couldn't put much pressure on the ankle. He was later seen on the sideline in the second half on crutches and wearing a boot on his injured foot.

It's a big blow for a Giants offense that had first-round pick Daniel Jones making his first career start. The Giants were already without two of their top receivers in Golden Tate (suspension) and Cody Latimer (concussion).

Barkley entered Sunday second in the NFL with 227 yards rushing. He was averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

The second-year back had eight carries for 10 yards and four catches on five targets for 27 yards before exiting Sunday's game with the injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.