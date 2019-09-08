        <
          Panthers' Christian McCaffrey breaks free for longest run of NFL career

          Sep 8, 2019
          • David NewtonESPN Staff Writer
          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey bounced back from a tough Week 2 and picked up the bulk of his yards on one run Sunday afternoon, a 76-yard dash up the middle against the Arizona Cardinals.

          His previous longest came last year, a 59-yarder against the Seahawks. He didn't score on that one, but extended the Panthers' lead in the third quarter on this one, in which he hit a max speed of 21.0 mph, the second-fastest he's run as a ball carrier in his career, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

