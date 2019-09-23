Jags' Ramsey calls in sick amid trade demand

Rex Ryan proclaims he's "disgusted" by Jalen Ramsey calling out sick to practice a week after demanding a trade from the Jaguars. (1:00)

Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who requested a trade last week, called the team to say he is sick and will be unable to practice Monday.

Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he got the message that Ramsey was sick from the team's trainer. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Ramsey called the team Sunday night.

Ramsey, who thinks he has the flu, still wants to be traded and may not practice at all this week, sources told Schefter. The Jaguars are not interested in trading Ramsey, according to sources, setting up a standoff with the two-time Pro Bowler. Jaguars owner Shad Khan is leading the organization's stance on Ramsey's trade request, according to sources.

Marrone was asked if he thought the timing of Ramsey calling in sick was odd considering his trade demand.

"I mean, I'm not getting into that -- odd or anything," Marrone said. "If you're sick, you're sick, right? What are you going to do?"

Marrone said Ramsey was scheduled to see one of the team physicians, Dr. Michael Yorio, on Monday and that the Jaguars will plan for Sunday's game at Denver as if Ramsey will be playing unless they receive news otherwise.

A league source told ESPN's Michael DiRocco that the team believes that Ramsey actually is ill.

"[A player missing practice with an illness] has happened -- I don't want to exaggerate and say hundreds of times, but it's happened quite a bit," Marrone said. "It's happened here since I've been the head coach a couple times. It's happened with Myles [Jack], where I actually was in the [team] hotel with him and he stayed there. It's happened.

"To me, it's nothing as big, but I understand that's probably a big story because of the other things that are surrounding it."

Ramsey, 24, played in Thursday night's 20-7 home victory over the Titans. He revealed in a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast that an upsetting conversation with team management after a Week 2 loss to the Texans was the final push in his decision to request a trade.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out, and I told him, I said, 'It's time; my time is up here in Jacksonville. I want to ask for a trade,'" Ramsey said.