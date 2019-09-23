Sources: Jags' Ramsey calls in sick, won't practice

Rex Ryan proclaims he's "disgusted" by Jalen Ramsey calling out sick to practice a week after demanding a trade from the Jaguars. (1:00)

Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who requested a trade last week, called the team Sunday night to inform it that he is sick and will be unable to practice Monday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ramsey, who thinks he has the flu, still wants to be traded and may not practice at all this week, sources tell Schefter. The Jaguars are not interested in trading Ramsey, according to sources, setting up a standoff with the two-time Pro Bowler.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan is leading the organization's stance on Ramsey's trade request, according to sources.

Ramsey, 24, played in last Thursday night's 20-7 home victory over the Titans. He revealed in a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast that an upsetting conversation with team management after a Week 2 loss to the Texans was the final push for his decision to request a trade.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out, and I told him, I said, 'It's time; my time is up here in Jacksonville. I want to ask for a trade,'" Ramsey said.