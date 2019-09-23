Panthers say Cam out again with foot injury

Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman agree if Kyle Allen continues his momentum in Cam Newton's absence, the Panthers should keep starting him when Cam is healthy. (0:55)

The Carolina Panthers have ruled quarterback Cam Newton out for their Week 4 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Newton, who has a foot injury, will once again be replaced in the lineup by quarterback Kyle Allen.

Allen starred in Newton's absence against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, throwing four touchdown passes to lead Carolina to a 38-20 road victory.

"What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100 percent when he's ready, so there's no exact timetable for his return," coach Ron Rivera said in a statement Monday. "At this point, we're going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter."

Allen completed 19-of-26 passes for 261 yards in the victory, finishing with a 144.4 passer rating.