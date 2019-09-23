Back to school: AB reenrolls at Central Michigan

Ryan Clark thinks Antonio Brown struggles to take responsibility for his actions and needs a "circle of truth tellers" around him. (1:17)

Antonio Brown, one day after tweeting that he "will not be playing in the NFL anymore," has announced on social media that he has reenrolled at Central Michigan University.

Brown on Monday posted on his Instagram account a picture of a list of four classes with the message: "Back to school @cmuathletics."

The post shows a list of four classes that are offered online, including: Introduction to Management, Technical Writing, Death and Dying (a religion course) and Racism and Equality (a sociology course).

ESPN

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has confirmed that Brown enrolled in the four classes on Sept. 16, four days before he was released by the New England Patriots. Brown's enrollment was first reported by MLive.com.

As part of a Sunday morning Twitter tirade, Brown called out Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger after tweeting that he "will not be playing in the @NFL anymore," adding that "owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime."

Brown attended Central Michigan and played football there for three seasons (2007-09). He was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round (195th overall) in the 2010 draft, the 22nd of 27 receivers chosen that year.

Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault by Britney Taylor, his former trainer whom he met while attending Central Michigan, and sexual misconduct by a female artist.