Arians: Struggling K Gay 'ain't goin' anywhere'

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians made it clear Monday that despite kicker Matt Gay missing a 34-yard field goal in the final seconds against the New York Giants on Sunday, there are no plans to make a change at the position.

"He ain't goin' anywhere," Arians said of Gay, who also missed an extra point and had another extra point attempt blocked in the first quarter.

"The loss is 100 percent on me," said Gay, who doesn't believe he hit the ball cleanly on his final kick. "I've got to live and learn from what I did, go back and make sure I learn from the mistakes I made ... but look at going forward."

The Bucs have gone through 11 kickers since 2009 -- including Gay, whom they selected with a fifth-round draft pick this year -- tied with the Chargers for most in the NFL during that span.

The last kicker they drafted, Roberto Aguayo, whom the Bucs traded into the second round for in the 2016 NFL draft, lasted just one season after going a league-worst 22-of-31 on field goals (70.9 percent).

Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal in the final seconds Sunday that would have won the game for the Buccaneers. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Since then, the Bucs have signed and cut Nick Folk, Pat Murray, Chandler Catanzaro and Cairo Santos, whom Gay beat out in the preseason for the job.

Arians said he doesn't believe in kicking curses.

"This history s--- ... this is a new team. This is our team, a new team. Just go kick. Just go kick," said Arians, who pointed out weeks ago that Gay was having issues from the right hash. He missed a 42-yard field goal from that span against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

"Just go out there and kick the s--- out of it from the right hash until you're comfortable. And he's been doing that," Arians said. "He's been doing it really well."

"In those moments, it's 'no excuses.' You've got to put it through, so that's just 100 percent on me. I've got to make it," Gay said.

Added quarterback Jameis Winston: "We shouldn't have put him in that situation. He's going to have another chance and he's going to make some more game-winning field goals than that."