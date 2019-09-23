Bills DT Phillips out for season with torn ACL

The Buffalo Bills will play the remainder of the season without defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who tore his ACL during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday.

In his second season out of Stanford, Phillips established himself as a key player on the Bills' interior defensive line through three games in 2019.

His loss leaves Buffalo with first-round pick Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips and Star Lotulelei as the only defensive tackles on its 53-man roster.

Earlier this month, the Bills did sign former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor to their practice squad, a squad that also features DT Kyle Peko, who spent training camp and the preseason with Buffalo.

Phillips is tied for third most on the team with two pass deflections this season and has played 39% of the Bills' defensive snaps through three games.

His injury was unannounced during Sunday's game, but he was escorted into the team's X-ray room afterward.

According to McDermott, the injury occurred during the final drive of the game. McDermott said he and general manager Brandon Beane have had preliminary discussions on a corresponding roster move, but haven't finalized anything.

Phillips previously suffered a torn ACL during his sophomore season at Stanford in 2015. McDermott declined to confirm or deny whether Phillips injured the same knee Sunday.

McDermott called the injury "sad" for a player who played a vital role in Buffalo's defensive rotations.

"He was developing," McDermott said. "A good, young player and an important part of our defense."

McDermott said he expects Phillips to continue to contribute, albeit off the field.