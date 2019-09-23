        <
          Cards cut WR Crabtree after just three games

          TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they released wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

          Crabtree, who's in his 11th NFL season, played in two of Arizona's three games this season. He was inactive in Week 1. Crabtree caught four passes for 22 yards.

          He was signed on Aug. 21.

          Crabtree, 32, received $500,000 guaranteed in a signing bonus and earned another $125,000 in roster bonuses this season. He's worth $500,000 in dead money to Arizona but the team will have a cap savings of $2.75 million.

          The former first-round pick worked out for Arizona on Aug. 5 but the two sides couldn't reach a financial agreement. He signed 16 days later.

          He has 637 receptions for 7,499 yards and 54 touchdowns in 143 career games.

