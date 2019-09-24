Redskins to stick with Keenum, no switch mulled

Jay Gruden explains that the Redskins need continuity and is confident that Case Keenum can get them some wins when he gets comfortable with the offense. (0:43)

LANDOVER, Md. -- Despite an 0-3 record, and with a rookie first-round quarterback on the roster, the Washington Redskins will stick with Case Keenum.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said after a 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears that he's not considering a quarterback change. Rookie Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the draft, has not played in the first three games.

There are three rookie quarterbacks starting: Arizona's Kyler Murray, the New York Giants' Daniel Jones and Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew. Minshew is starting because of an injury to Nick Foles.

But Gruden said they weren't considering a switch to Haskins.

"Not really," Gruden said. "The most important thing is that we have some continuity. I can't change people every five minutes and I have to give Case an opportunity playing with these new guys. This is his first time in this offense. ... I think we can get better [offensively]. Otherwise, if I didn't think we had a chance to get better then I would make a change. I feel Case has the tools to become a very efficient quarterback in this offense to get us some victories here moving forward."

The Redskins also have Colt McCoy, who is still building strength in the right leg he broke in December. McCoy hasn't practiced since the season started but there was some optimism that he could return soon.

Keenum turned the ball over five times after not giving up the ball in the first two games. The Redskins' offense scored a combined 48 points in the first two games with Keenum throwing for 601 yards and five touchdowns. The defense was the main culprit in the first two weeks.

But on Monday night, Keenum threw a pick-six on the first possession and was intercepted two more times. He fumbled twice, including one on a fourth-and-1 midway through the fourth quarter in which he tried to finish a sneak by jumping over the top.

Gruden said Keenum's struggles were a combination of things and called the fourth-and-1 jump a bad decision.

"You have to always protect the ball than get half a yard," Gruden said. "Obviously we have to do a better job of protecting the football with this unit."

Keenum agreed with that assessment.

"I let the team down," he said. "I have to take care of the ball better."