Sources: Vikings re-sign Treadwell for WR depth

Kirk Cousins has plenty of time and throws downfield to an open Adam Thielen for a 35-yard touchdown. (0:30)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are re-signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell four weeks after parting ways with the former first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN.

Treadwell, 24, was among the 37 cuts Minnesota made upon finalizing the 53-man roster at the end of August.

The move reflects concerns the Vikings have over their wide receiver depth after Chad Beebe sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders and Josh Doctson was placed on injured reserve early in the season.

Beebe tore ligaments in his ankle in Week 3, according to a league source. While it doesn't appear the receiver will need surgery, sources say the team is going to reevaluate Beebe's injury in a week to determine further steps, including whether he'll be placed on injured reserve. While there is no concrete timetable, Beebe is expected to miss several of the Vikings' next games while he recovers.

Those injuries had Minnesota down to three healthy receivers -- Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Olabisi Johnson.

But depth concerns have been mounting for some time. Late last week, the Vikings worked out former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews, former New York Jets WR Deontay Burnett and former Chicago Bears WR Tanner Gentry, sources told ESPN.

Treadwell, a 6-foot-2, 215-pounder, never panned out to the level of expectations set forth when he was drafted 23rd overall in 2016 as a big, physical outside receiver who could also line up in the slot and create mismatches while running underneath routes. Treadwell was passed up by others on the depth chart and failed to grab hold of the No. 3 receiver position behind Thielen and Diggs during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Now, he's being given a second chance to reignite his NFL career in the place where it started.

The Vikings were already on the hook for the guaranteed portion of Treadwell's 2019 salary ($1.15 million) due to the fact that he hadn't signed with another team after he was initially released, and were set to incur a total of $2,506,360 in dead cap money between the guarantees and proration of his signing bonus ($1,356,360 million).