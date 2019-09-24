Eagles expect Jeffery, Goedert to play vs. Packers

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert are expected to be available for Thursday's critical game at the Green Bay Packers, coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, receiver DeSean Jackson needs more time to recover from an abdominal strain.

"I fully expect and anticipate Alshon, you know, to [be available]. He was limited yesterday and hopefully he can go full today and be ready to go," Pederson said Tuesday on a conference call with Green Bay reporters.

"... DeSean is probably a little further away. His injury is a little bit more week to week and so he's probably not going to be there this week. But listen, the season's young, we'll get these guys healthy and hopefully we can get things turned around soon."

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz added the team will be without starting cornerback Ronald Darby "for a little while" as he recovers from a hamstring strain, adding to the responsibilities of Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas.

Jeffery and Goedert are working through calf strains. Jeffery missed last week's game against the Detroit Lions; Goedert was limited to just nine snaps Sunday.

Jackson was injured early against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and hasn't played since. One doctor recommended surgery for his injured abdomen, a source said, but Jackson declined and plans to return Week 5 against the Jets.

Depleted at the skill positions, the Eagles had seven drops in a 27-24 loss to the Lions. The return of Jeffery to the lineup would give Carson Wentz and the offense a boost.