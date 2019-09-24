Job security at 0-3 not focus for Redskins' Gruden

ASHBURN, Va., -- Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he doesn't feel as if he's now coaching for his job every week, nor does he plan to make changes to his staff. Gruden entered the season with questions about his job security and an 0-3 start has intensified discussion about his future in Washington.

The Redskins lost to the Chicago Bears, 31-15, on Monday night. Gruden, in his sixth season, likely has to make the playoffs to return for a seventh season under owner Dan Snyder. The Redskins play at the New York Giants on Sunday before hosting the New England Patriots. They could be 0-5 for the first time since 2001, which is why questions about Gruden's job have increased. But he says he doesn't feel as if he's now coaching week-to-week.

"No. I haven't felt like that. But who knows?" Gruden said. "I'm just trying to concentrate on the Giants right now, put our best foot forward, learn from our mistakes here and try to get better. That's all we're trying to do here as a staff and go from there."

The Redskins made the playoffs once in Gruden's first five years, but have missed out the last three seasons.

Gruden also said he does not plan on making any changes to his staff during the season. Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky was nearly fired after last season and the defense has been a major disappointment. The Redskins rank 26th in yards per game allowed and 30th in points. They were 17th and 15th, respectively, in those areas last season and felt their group would be much improved in 2019. They rank 32nd on third down defense, having allowed 63.4 percent to be converted.

"We've played three games against three playoff teams and we haven't played our best ball yet. I anticipate we're going to get better," Gruden said. "We're a pretty young football team on offense, haven't played together a whole lot. They're going to get better. And defensively, I think we've underachieved a little bit, but I still think they're going to come together and we'll make a move here."

Gruden remains optimistic.

"I still feel like we have time, and these guys will come together. We have a strong locker room down there, and I feel like we're doing some good things," he said. "We just got to put it all together more consistently."