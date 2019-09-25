Seahawks trade TE Vannett to Steelers for pick

Jack Del Rio, Ryan Clark and Dan Graziano discuss what Mason Rudolph needs to do to succeed with the Steelers this season. (1:26)

The Seattle Seahawks traded tight end Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

Steelers starting tight end Vance McDonald hurt his shoulder early in Sunday's loss in San Francisco, and he was wearing a sling Tuesday. A source told Schefter that the length of time McDonald will be out is "not long," but his status for Week 4 on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals hasn't been announced by the team.

Vannett reflected on the trade via Twitter:

Thank you Seattle! You welcomed in a kid from Ohio with open arms and showed nothing but the best support from day 1. It's been an honor to wear the blue and green the last few years. No feelings but love and gratitude for the Seahawk organization and the city of Seattle! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VCyEt554mh — Nick Vannett (@N_Vannett81) September 25, 2019

With that being said, I'm thrilled about the new opportunity and excited to be apart of Steeler Nation !! #HereWeGo — Nick Vannett (@N_Vannett81) September 25, 2019

Vannett will join a tight end group in Pittsburgh that includes Xavier Grimble and Zach Gentry. The team also signed Alizé Mack to its practice squad Tuesday.

Vannett was a third-round pick in 2016 out of Ohio State and is in the final year of his rookie contract. He has caught 48 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns in 42 regular-season games. His best season was 2018 with 29 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Vannett has been the Seahawks' backup to Will Dissly, who is now the only true tight end on their 53-man roster. However, backup tackle George Fant is a de facto tight end. Seattle also has Jacob Hollister on its practice squad. Veteran Ed Dickson (knee) is eligible to return off injured reserve in Week 9.

The addition of Pittsburgh's fifth-rounder gives the Seahawks 10 picks in the 2020 draft, including the four compensatory selections they're projected to receive.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.