Source: Seahawks trading TE Vannett to Steelers

The Seahawks are finalizing a trade to send tight end Nick Vannett to the Steelers, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Complete details of the deal weren't immediately known.

Steelers starting tight end Vance McDonald injured his shoulder early in Sunday's loss in San Francisco. His status for Week 4 on Monday night against the Bengals hasn't been announced by the team.

Vannett will join a tight end group in Pittsburgh that includes Xavier Grimble and Zach Gentry. The team also signed Alizé Mack to its practice squad Tuesday.

Vannett, an Ohio State product, is in his fourth season with the Seahawks. He has four catches for 38 yards this year.