Source: Jags' Ramsey plans to be at facility Wed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is planning on being at the team facility on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Ramsey did not participate in the team's Monday workouts because he was ill, though he did make an appearance at the facility, and it's unclear at this point if he will be able to practice Wednesday and what that does for his status for Sunday's game at the Denver Broncos. The Jaguars were off Tuesday.

Ramsey has not rescinded his trade request, which he made after the Jaguars' 13-12 loss at the Houston Texans on Sept. 15. However, Jaguars owner Shad Khan does not want to trade Ramsey and is working to repair his relationship with the organization, according to league sources.

Ramsey, 24, played in Thursday night's 20-7 home victory over the Tennessee Titans. He revealed in a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast that an upsetting conversation with team management after the Week 2 defeat against the Texans was the final push in his decision to request a trade.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out," Ramsey said. "And I told him, I said, 'It's time; my time is up here in Jacksonville. I want to ask for a trade.'"

Ramsey has not missed a game since the Jaguars drafted him fifth overall in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and was a first-team All-Pro in 2017.