RB Gordon could soon end holdout, sources say

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon could soon be moving up his reporting date, though no final decisions have been made, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon had previously planned to return at some point in October.

He must report no later than Nov. 29 to play in 2019 and accrue credit for this season toward becoming a free agent in the offseason.

Without Gordon, the Chargers (1-2) rank 13th in the NFL with 111.7 rushing yards per game, as Austin Ekeler (160 yards) and Justin Jackson (142) have combined to fill the void.

Gordon, 26, continues to hold out because of a contract impasse with the Chargers. Gordon's representation was granted permission by the Chargers to pursue a trade, but so far no deal has materialized.

Gordon is scheduled to make $5.605 million in the final season of his rookie deal. Just before the season started, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco announced that the team had postponed negotiations with Gordon until after the season. If Gordon chooses to report, he will play under his current contract.

Gordon wants a contract extension that will compensate him similarly to top backs Todd Gurley II, David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell, who earn an average of $13 million to $14 million annually. During training camp, the Chargers offered Gordon a new contract that would double his salary at roughly $10 million annually.

The former first-round draft pick has rushed for 3,628 yards and has 1,577 receiving yards with 38 total touchdowns in his first four seasons.

ESPN's Eric D. Williams contributed to this report.