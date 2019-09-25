Ramsey again sits out, this time with back injury

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was at the team's facility Wednesday morning, but he will not practice because of a back injury, coach Doug Marrone said.

Ramsey, who has asked the Jaguars to trade him, is dealing with tightness and soreness in his back, Marrone told reporters.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback did not participate in the team's workouts Monday because he was ill, though he did make an appearance at the facility.

Marrone does not know when Ramsey first started experiencing the back issues. Ramsey played in Jacksonville's game last Thursday against Tennessee and did not report the back injury to the team after the game.

"I don't like to talk about -- talk for players," Marrone said. "One thing I don't have a problem saying about Jalen is that he loves football -- loves football. So if he has the ability to play, I'd be on the understanding that he will play. The guy loves football and he loves his teammates."

Ramsey has not rescinded his trade request, which he made after the Jaguars' 13-12 loss at Houston on Sept. 15. Jaguars owner Shad Khan, however, does not want to trade Ramsey, according to league sources.

League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday that, at this time, it is considered unlikely that Ramsey will play Sunday against the Denver Broncos as he and the team are engaged in the impasse.