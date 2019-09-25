Bears' Nagy upset RB streamed from locker room

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy expressed regret that running back Tarik Cohen live streamed a video on his Instagram account from inside the team's locker room after Monday night's victory in Washington that unwittingly showed right guard Kyle Long standing in front of his locker naked.

"Without a doubt, it is [a policy going forward]," Nagy said Monday. "First of all, it's a league rule, so that's that. And I think it's unfortunate that that happened. Tarik feels bad and is apologetic and embarrassed that it happened.

"I think it's something that you need to do is you learn from it. It was a mistake and nothing that is malicious at all. But it was a mistake so let's make sure that that mistake doesn't happen again to all of our players."

NFL policy strictly prohibits players from posting messages on any social media platform 90-minutes before kickoff through all postgame interviews.

In 2017, wide receiver Antonio Brown, then a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, used Facebook Live to stream footage of the team's postgame locker room celebration after a playoff win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The video captured Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin referring to the New England Patriots as "a------." The Steelers lost to New England in the AFC Championship Game the following week.

After every win, the Bears release a video of their postgame locker room celebration -- nicknamed "Club Dub" -- but it is done via the team's official Twitter account.