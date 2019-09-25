Why Jaguars have leverage with Jalen Ramsey, and how that could change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jalen Ramsey saga is on Day 11, with no end in sight.

Ramsey wants to be traded. Owner Shad Khan, per league sources, doesn't want to part with the player they drafted fifth overall in 2016. Stalemate.

Ramsey had an illness Monday and didn't practice. He sat out Wednesday's practice with a back injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that it would be "far-fetched" for Ramsey to play Sunday in Denver. The team expects Ramsey to play if he's cleared medically.

In short: It's a bit of a mess.

Here's some help to sort it out:

Why does Ramsey want out?

Ramsey's frustration with the franchise came to a head when executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin chastised him after the team's loss to the Houston Texans on Sept. 15 in relation to his sideline altercation with head coach Doug Marrone. That was the final push to lead Ramsey to request a trade.

But things have been building for a while. Numerous players in the locker room, including Ramsey, question a lot of the decisions the Jaguars have made in the past three years, especially when it comes to deciding which players get paid and when while others are let go, not re-signed or, in their opinion, are low-balled on contracts.

Guys such as receiver Allen Robinson, whom the team declined to give the franchise tag to in 2017 and instead left for the Chicago Bears, and nickelback Aaron Colvin, who played at a high level for two seasons before the Jaguars decided was too expensive to keep after 2017.

And cutting safety Tashaun Gipson, whom Marrone campaigned to be in the Pro Bowl, to save money.

Signing Blake Bortles to a contract extension after one solid year and then dumping him after 2018 and being stuck with the most dead money for a single player in NFL history. Spending big money on guard Andrew Norwell, who has been a disappointment, and signing center Brandon Linder to a new contract after just his third season and making him the highest-paid center in the league despite never having played a full season.

Ramsey didn't like it when Coughlin publicly called him out in the spring for skipping voluntary organized team activities and also didn't like it when the franchise told him they weren't going to offer him a contract extension this year.

The fact the team has won just 19 games since the start of the 2016 season -- including 10 in 2017 --- and Ramsey's dislike with how he's used within the defensive scheme, also are a big part of the player's irritation with the team.

What do the Jaguars want for Ramsey?

It has been widely reported that the Jaguars' asking price is two first-round picks, but Khan does not want to part with the elite cornerback and is working to try to mend the relationship between Ramsey and the franchise -- particularly with Coughlin.

However, if things cannot be repaired and the Jaguars do decide to grant Ramsey's wish, two first-round picks is pretty steep. The Jaguars might be willing to settle for a first-round pick, another high pick and maybe a player, especially if it's a team that likely will draft in the bottom third in 2020. For example, the Kansas City Chiefs are rumored to be one of the teams most interested in Ramsey to help bolster a defense for another playoff run. But they likely will be picking 25th or lower, so two late first-round picks might not be enough.

Who has the most leverage?

The Jaguars. They control Ramsey's rights through the 2020 season and have the ability to do so through the 2023 season if they wish.

Ramsey is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and making $3.63 million (all of which is guaranteed) and the Jaguars already picked up his fifth-year option for 2020 at a salary of $13.7 million (guaranteed for injury only). The Jaguars can use the franchise tag up to three times on him as well.

If Ramsey is not traded by the time next season begins, it wouldn't be a surprise if he held out. Nor any other year, either. But if the Jaguars want to play hardball, they could keep Ramsey in Jacksonville for four more seasons after 2019.

What if Ramsey just refuses to return after his child is born, forcing the Jaguars' hand? Then what?

First of all, there's nothing wrong with a player missing a game or practice for the birth of a child. New England running back James White missed last week's game against the New York Jets for that reason, and it's a relatively common occurrence throughout the league.

At issue here is how long Ramsey stays away -- or if he even returns at all. Ramsey missed the first week of training camp in 2018 for the birth of his first child, so that's a pretty good place to start in terms of expected length of absence. Provided there are no health complications for the child and mother, it's not unreasonable for the Jaguars to expect Ramsey back within 7-10 days after the birth.

However, the Jaguars would at some point have a deadline for his return. If Ramsey were to ignore that, then the Jaguars have multiple options.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, the Jaguars would be able to fine him up to $27,000 for each day he misses. There are separate fines for things such as missing team meetings, practices, appointments with trainers, workouts, meals, etc., but the CBA caps the maximum at $27,000.

However, if the Jaguars determine Ramsey's extended absence crosses into the threshold of "conduct detrimental to club" they do have the option to fine him a maximum of one week's pay ($213,778) and/or suspend him without pay for a period not to exceed four weeks.

Ramsey was legitimately ill on Monday. Can't he just continue to say he's sick and avoid practicing and playing?

He wouldn't be able to fake an illness. The Jaguars have a team physician who specializes in internal medicine, Dr. Michael Yorio, and he treats players and provides a report to the team. Ramsey can certainly seek a second opinion, and the Jaguars are required to pay for it, but per the CBA, the doctor giving the second opinion (who must be board certified) must promptly give the team physician a report regarding the diagnosis, examination and course of treatment recommended.

As an aside, teams do have the option of placing a player on the non-football injury/illness list, in which case the player is not entitled to any compensation under his contract.

What about his back injury? Could he milk that if he wanted to?

To a degree, but again, the players are evaluated on a daily basis by trainers and, if needed, team physicians. The rehab progress is documented and tracked dutifully. Plus, if a player didn't respond to rehab or suffered a setback, they would be re-evaluated and likely sent to a specialist. With that many medical people involved, it would be hard to fake an injury.

Jalen Ramsey is featured in several local ads in the Jacksonville area, including a huge one that hangs from one of the entrance gates at TIAA Bank Field. Michael DiRocco/ESPN

Has this damaged Ramsey's reputation and/or brand?

Not at all. Ramsey hasn't gotten into any legal trouble. Nor has he done or said anything offensive on social media or been caught on cell phone video doing anything questionable. So his brand is just fine -- he's still one of Adidas' biggest endorsers -- and his reputation hasn't taken a hit, either.

Players inside the Jaguars' locker room said they have no issue with Ramsey's work ethic, study habits and preparation. He made his trade request after the Texans game on Sept. 15 and the Jaguars played on Sept. 19. Players said they saw no difference in how Ramsey prepared.