No sweat: Ad touts Lloyd as fix for Bucs' woes

TAMPA, Fla. -- Four days after Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds of a loss to the New York Giants, Secret deodorant took out an advertisement poking fun at the team's kicking situation.

The ad, which appeared in the Tampa Bay Times, features U.S. women's national soccer team captain and three-time World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, who nailed a 55-yard field goal in a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens last month.

It reads, "Hey Bucs fans, do you sweat 34-yarders? Carli Lloyd doesn't. Secret believes strength is more than overcoming what makes us sweat. It's continuing to pursue progress and equality in all industries and sectors. Women may not play professional football (yet), but isn't it time for a level playing field wherever she wants to play?"

Lloyd posted the ad on multiple social media outlets.

Gay, the Bucs' fifth-round draft pick this year, also missed a first-quarter extra point attempt and had a second extra-point attempt blocked. The previous week against the Carolina Panthers, he missed a 42-yard field goal.

The Bucs' struggles at the kicker position are well-documented. Roberto Aguayo, whom the Bucs selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, was waived after one season. Gay is their 11th kicker since 2009, tied with the Los Angeles Chargers for most in the NFL in that span.

"You paid your money, [so say] whatever you want to say," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday about fans being critical of Gay. "He isn't going anywhere."

Lloyd's longtime coach James Galanis told ESPN that Lloyd has had offers from two NFL teams but doesn't believe she'll pursue kicking in the NFL until 2020, when she could have a full offseason to train for it.