J-Lo, Shakira to co-headline Super Bowl halftime

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the co-headliners of the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, it was announced Thursday.

Lopez and Shakira will be the first artists to perform during the NFL's signature event since the league entered into a partnership with Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by iconic rapper, businessman and activist Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, to lead its endeavors in music and entertainment.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

Under the terms of the multiyear agreement, Roc Nation will advise on the selection of artists for NFL tentpole events, such as the Super Bowl, as well as play a key role in the creation and promotion of new music.

In recent seasons, the Super Bowl halftime production has presented challenges for the league. Prior to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta in February, many A-list entertainers declined to participate in the show and boycotted the game altogether -- largely because of the league's perceived mistreatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who protested during the 2016 season to draw attention to police brutality and systemic oppression.

Additionally, more than 100,000 people signed an online petition requesting that Maroon 5, the show's eventual headliner, drop out of the performance. Hip-hop artists Travis Scott and Big Boi eventually signed on to join Maroon 5 in last season's halftime show.

The Super Bowl halftime show is the most-watched musical performance of the year. Nearly 100 million viewers watched Super Bowl LIII's halftime show.

Both Lopez and Shakira have had major success on the pop and Latin charts over the years with multiple hit songs and albums. Lopez released her multi-hit debut in 1999, and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like "If You Had My Love," "All I Have" and the remixes of "I'm Real" and "Ain't It Funny." Lopez recently wrapped up a tour to celebrate her 50th birthday, and her latest movie, "Hustlers," has been a box-office hit and has earned Oscar buzz.

Shakira released her first album in 1991 and crossed over with 2001's "Laundry Service," which featured the hits "Whenever, Wherever" and "Underneath Your Clothes." The singer topped the Hot 100 chart with the Wyclef Jean-assisted anthem "Hips Don't Lie." Shakira has won 11 Latin Grammys and three Grammys.

"These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we're confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages," Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

Past Super Bowl halftime performers have included Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince and Madonna. Super Bowl LIV and the halftime show will be broadcast in 180 countries and territories on Feb. 2, 2020.

The halftime show will be produced by the NFL Network with Ricky Kirshner serving as executive producer and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation will serve as producers and strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.