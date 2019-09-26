Dak ribbed for 'spicy nuggets' remark in huddle

NFL Films microphones caught quarterback Dak Prescott in the huddle last week calling a play and then offering an important reminder to his Dallas Cowboys teammates.

"Oh, spicy nuggets are back," Prescott said. "I might have to stop on the way home."

On Thursday, Prescott said he never got those nuggets after the Cowboys' win against the Miami Dolphins, and that he is not ready to shoot a commercial for Wendy's just yet, either.

"No, I don't worry about those things during the season," Prescott said.

Prescott has endorsement deals with Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Oikos and Nicholas Air, among others.

Jason Witten said teammates have busted Prescott's chops a little this week.

"I'm sure his agents are probably working to get a deal done right there," Witten laughed. "Capitalize on the opportunity, you know? I don't think he's gotten enough there. ... Pass them down to the rest of us, you know?"

While it wasn't Joe Montana pointing out John Candy during Super Bowl XXIII, Witten said it showed Prescott knows how to keep his teammates loose.

"Listen, [he has the] ability to lock in and then keep a little bit of personality. ... He's relaxed, he's calm out there," Witten said. "I believe he prepares during the week and then he doesn't overthink it when he gets in those moments."