Redskins expect Keenum (foot) to play Sunday

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins expect Case Keenum to start Sunday, after he was a full participant in practice Thursday.

Keenum missed a walk-through Wednesday because of a sprained right foot. He had his foot in a protective boot Wednesday, but showed no ill effects Thursday. Keenum did not walk or run with any limp as he went through individual drills.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he'll return as the starter in Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants.

"That's the plan right now. Unless he has a setback," Gruden said.

Keenum took almost all of the first-team reps, with rookie Dwayne Haskins taking a few snaps with the starting offense for the first time since the season began. Veteran Colt McCoy also practiced for the first time since Aug. 11 as he continued to recover from issues with the broken leg he suffered in December. Gruden said that if they keep only two quarterbacks active Sunday, McCoy will be inactive.

Keenum said he injured his foot during Monday's 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears. He didn't practice Wednesday because he wanted the foot to stabilize and the swelling to subside. "It felt better [Thursday]," Keenum said. "That means good things because I think it'll just keep getting better."

Keenum has thrown for 933 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He'll face the NFL's worst-ranked run defense Sunday.

If Haskins, the 15th overall draft pick, has to play, Gruden said they'd have a package of plays for him.

"The most important thing for him is to make sure you continue to study protections," Gruden said, "so you can protect yourself with all the blitz looks that teams give you on third down especially.

"It might not be as extravagant but it never really is that extravagant anyway, it's just football."